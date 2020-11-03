THE BATMAN Concept Artist Confirms Presence Of A Cleverly Hidden Bat Symbol On The New Batmobile

The Batman concept artist Ash Thorp has responded to a fan who spotted a "hidden" Bat symbol on the Batmobile recently revealed by director Matt Reeves. He also reveals that there's another somewhere...

director Matt Reeves recently "broke the internet" by sharing some jaw-dropping photos of the Batmobile that Robert Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight will drive around Gotham City. It's a grounded take on the iconic vehicle, but one comic book fans have responded positively to.Recently, a user on Twitter claimed to have found a hidden Bat symbol on the Batmobile, and now The Batman concept artist Ash Thorp has confirmed that was an intentional addition.The fact Bruce Wayne and his loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth took the time to include an "Easter Egg" like this might be a little silly, but it's a cool nod to both the comic books and the Batman mythos. Plus, Batman using bat imagery like this in his weapons and vehicles has been a staple of his adventures for years, so Reeves deserves a lot of credit for finding a way to include that here too.

Interestingly, Thorp adds that there's a second bat symbol hidden on the Batmobile when it's looked at from a different angle, so it's definitely going to be fun trying to find that.



When Reeves revealed the Batmobile, it was widely assumed that we'd see it in action in set videos and photos, but that hasn't happened...yet. With any luck, it will be seen soon, because fans are understandably anxious to see as much from The Batman as possible ahead of it June 2021 release.



