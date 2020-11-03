BLACK WIDOW Promo Posters Provide New Looks At Red Guardian, Taskmaster, And Yelena Belova

Fans should prepare for an onslaught of Black Widow
-related content as we draw closer to the Marvel movie's May 1 release date, and following a brand new trailer
and EW cover story, some pretty cool promo art has been revealed over at Trends International
.
BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Covers EW; New Images And Details Revealed
The posters depict the characters in live-action and animated form, giving us new looks at Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and the villainous Taskmaster (?).
Check 'em out below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Black Widow
in the comments.
Black Widow Vs. Taskmaster
Some awesome, animation-style artwork of Widow taking on Taskmaster.
We still don't know who'll be playing the villain, but cast member O. T. Fagbenle recently sent speculation into overdrive with a Tweet. That could all be misdirection, of course, as his character has been rumored to be the one under the mask for a while now.
Black Widow #1
Another look at Scarlett Johansson as The Fallen Avenger, Natasha Romanoff.
Although this movie has been confirmed to be a prequel (Widow met her maker in Avengers: Endgame
, after all), there's a lot of speculation that at least part of the story will play out post-Endgame. Romanoff is not expected to be resurrected, but many believe that Florence Pugh's character Yelena Belova may end up taking over the Black Widow mantle.
Black Widow #2
Although fans have been asking for a standalone Black Widow
adventure for many years, Johansson recently revealed that she actually wasn't all that interested - until she met director Cate Shortland, who was intrigued by the character's resilience.
“We just bonded over stories about trust and about intimacy and about women surviving,” Shortland says of her initial chat with the actress. “You didn’t have to be a superhero to identify with a woman who has had a really tough childhood and has survived and has a huge heart and helps other people.”
Yelena Belova
Florence Pugh will play Yelena Belova in Marvel's first (and most likely only) solo Black Widow
movie. She has previously gained acclaim for her performances in the likes of WWE wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family
and Ari Aster's Midsommar.
Widow, Yelena, Red Guardian and Taskmaster
Finally, we have an awesome new shot of Natasha, Yelena and Red Guardian with Taskmaster looming in the background.
"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020." --Marvel Studios."
Black Widow
also stars William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters. The movie hits theaters on May 1st. Let us know if you're looking forward to the movie in the comments.