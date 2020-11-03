BLACK WIDOW Promo Posters Provide New Looks At Red Guardian, Taskmaster, And Yelena Belova

Following the trailer and a some new official stills, a bunch of new Black Widow promo art has found its way online, giving us new looks at Natasha Romanoff, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and more...

Black Widow-related content as we draw closer to the Marvel movie's May 1 release date, and following



BLACK WIDOW Star Scarlett Johansson Covers EW; New Images And Details Revealed

The posters depict the characters in live-action and animated form, giving us new looks at Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and the villainous Taskmaster (?).



Check 'em out below, and let us know if you're looking forward to Black Widow in the comments.



Black Widow Vs. Taskmaster

Some awesome, animation-style artwork of Widow taking on Taskmaster.



We still don't know who'll be playing the villain, but cast member O. T. Fagbenle recently sent speculation into overdrive with a Tweet. That could all be misdirection, of course, as his character has been rumored to be the one under the mask for a while now.

Black Widow #1

Another look at Scarlett Johansson as The Fallen Avenger, Natasha Romanoff.



Although this movie has been confirmed to be a prequel (Widow met her maker in Avengers: Endgame, after all), there's a lot of speculation that at least part of the story will play out post-Endgame. Romanoff is not expected to be resurrected, but many believe that Florence Pugh's character Yelena Belova may end up taking over the Black Widow mantle.

Black Widow #2

Although fans have been asking for a standalone Black Widow adventure for many years, Johansson recently revealed that she actually wasn't all that interested - until she met director Cate Shortland, who was intrigued by the character's resilience.



"We just bonded over stories about trust and about intimacy and about women surviving," Shortland says of her initial chat with the actress. "You didn't have to be a superhero to identify with a woman who has had a really tough childhood and has survived and has a huge heart and helps other people."

Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh will play Yelena Belova in Marvel's first (and most likely only) solo Black Widow movie. She has previously gained acclaim for her performances in the likes of WWE wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family and Ari Aster's Midsommar.