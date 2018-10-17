This OVERLORD Statue Is Worthy Of The King Of Nazarick

Praise the supreme power with this 1/7th scale figure of Ainz Ooal Gown coming out in October 2019. You have from today to December 24, 2018 to preorder the statue. The site states each person can order up to three of these figures. The price tag is 23,400 yen without tax, which converts to 208 dollars.



The 1/7th figure features Ainz with his staff and rings on various fingers, remaining faithful to the light novel and anime adaptation of the character. Its right wrist is movable and its eyes as well as red spheres on its abdomen have LED lights. The mask of envy is included as well, it is exchangable with Ainz' normal face.



The site also makes sure fans know Ainz' wrist can be used to rest on Albedo's shoulder. Making this the perfect piece for fans that want the couple to be displayed in bedrooms. However, the Albedo figure is not included in this purchase, that is a seperate item.









