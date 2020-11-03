Marvel-Themed AVENGERS CAMPUS To Open On July 18 at Disney California Adventure

Starting July 18, Disney California Adventure will invite guests to become the next generation of Super Heroes in the Marvel-inspired Avengers Campus. New attractions, eateries and meet-and-greets await.

Disney's new Marvel-themed Avengers Campus will begin welcoming guests at Disney California Adventure starting on July 18, 2020. The announcement was made by Disney's newly minted chief executive officer Bob Chapek at the company's annual meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina.



This massive park expansion invites guests to become the next generation of Super Heroes as they become "part of an interconnected, global story." The Avengers Campus will feature new attractions, opportunities to meet your favorite heroes, and unique experiences.



One of the main draws of the Avengers Campus is the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB), which will house a new Spider-Man experience, Disney's first ride-through attraction to feature the iconic web-slinger. Guests will be invited to test drive the latest "Web Slinger" vehicle, which allows them to sling webs just like Spider-Man.



"The attraction gives you a taste of what it’s like to have actual super powers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok," Disney previously teased.



There's also the Pym Test Kitchen, a unique Ant-Man and the Wasp-themed eatery in which Pym Technologies uses "the latest innovations to grow and shrink food." Of course, there will be ample opportunity to purchase Marvel-themed gear, toys, apparel, comics, and more via WEB Suppliers and the Collector's Warehouse (already open).



Guests will also be able to meet and Interactive with their favorite heroes. Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man and Captain Marvel are just some of the confirmed character encounters.



This is all part of the Phase One opening of Avengers Campus on July 18. Phase Two, which is still a few years away, will include the Avengers Headquarters which will house a second E-ticket attraction "where you will step onboard a Quinjet and fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond!" Guests will team up and fight alongside the Avengers to save the world against "one of the most powerful villains they have ever faced."







While Disney has confirmed a July 18 opening for Avengers Campus, it's probably important to keep an eye on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which could impact the actual parks. Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disney, and Hong Kong Disneyland have all been temporarily closed, although Disneyland and and Walt Disney World have remained open.



Commenting on the the outbreak, Disney executive chairman Bob Iger pointed out Disney's resilience to crises over its nearly 100-year history.



“What we’ve demonstrated repeatedly is that we are incredibly resilient. Our future has always been bright and remains so for good reason," he told the crowd. "What we create at the Walt Disney Company has never been more necessary or more important.”

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE