DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI: CONFESSION Coming This December.

Shout! Factory and Toei Animation announced that Digimon Adventure Tri: Confession will be coming to DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack coming December.

Shout! Factory and Toei Animation have paired up to bring many Anime fans, Digimon Adventure Tri. - Confession to DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack (with the option for original Japanese Audio with English subtitles). Fans will see it hit the shelves on December 5, 2017. This will be the first opportunity for many U.S. and Canadian residents to get their hands on this new anime feature film.



To spice things up a bit, Toei Animation has brought on well-known voice actors to join the amazing Digimon Adventure Tri. team. You will hear talent from Vic Mignogna (Star Trek Continues), Mona Marshall (South Park), Johnny Young Bosch (Might Morphin Power Rangers), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Toy Story 3), and many others that fans are sure to recognize. This Anime DVD is a collectible you fans don't want to miss out on.











Stay tuned as Shout! Facotry and Toei Animation will be bringing other Digimon movie installments in 2018. (www.shoutfactory.com)





About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution of Toei’s top properties, including Dragon Ball all series, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Saint Seiya, Digimon Series and many others to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation’s Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit www.toei-animation-usa.com.



About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform media company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory’s entertainment offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast entertainment distribution network which delivers culturally relevant programming, movie and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America and across multiple platforms. Shout! Factory owns and operates Shout! Factory Productions, Scream Factory, Shout! Factory Kids, Shout! Factory Films, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Timeless Media Group and Shout! Factory TV. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.

