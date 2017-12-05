Digimon Adventure Tri Headlines

Digimon Adventures Tri: Reunion - Clip: Greymon Vs. Kuwagamon

KILLAMOJO | 5/12/2017
About Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion

It's been six years since that summer adventure when Taichi and the rest of the DigiDestined crossed over to the Digital World and nearly three years since the final battle between Hikari's group and BelialVamdemon. And, at some point, while the peaceful days went by, the gate to the Digital World mysteriously closed.

But when a Kuwagamon suddenly appears in Odaiba, its rampage leaves the town in ruins, and the people there in turmoil. Taichi chases after it, in an effort to halt its rampage. But there's nothing he can do against a Kuwagamon. Not by himself.
