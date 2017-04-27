EXCLUSIVE: DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI - REUNION Garurumon and Birdramon Clip!
Digimon Adventure Tri - Reunion, is the first full length Digimon movie in 17 years. The anime film has already impressed fans across Japan since it was first released. The English dub film will now be presented to the North American audience on May 16th on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! Courtesy of Shout! Factory and Toei Animation, we get a sneak peak at some of the digiball tranformations in an all new clip from the film!
Digimon Adventure Tri - Reunion is coming to home video next month and we have an exclusive clip to share with you from the film! Check out the awesome transformations in the new clip!
The film mades its North American debut last fall, but it was only a one day affair. Now every fan that has been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Digimon franchise can dive right into in May. Check out the clip below and sound off in the comment section!
Toei Animation has gathered an amazing English voice cast that includes some familiar Digimon talent. Check the cast out below!
-
Joshua Seth, (Original Digimon Series)
-
Tom Fahn (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
-
Kyle Hebert (Dragon Ball Super)
-
Vic Mignogna (Star Trek Continues)
-
Kirk Thornton (Sonic Boom)
-
Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Toy Story 3)
-
Cherami Leigh (Sailor Moon Crystal)
-
Melodee Spevack (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
-
Mona Marshall (South Park)
-
Jeff Nimoy (Digimon Data Squad)
-
Philece Sampler (The Legend of Korra)
-
Anna Garduno (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
-
Mari Devon (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
-
Robbie Daymond (Transformers: Rescue Bots)
-
Bob Klein (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
-
Johnny Young Bosch (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)
-
Laura Summer (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
-
David Mallow (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)
-
Tara Sands (Sailor Moon Crystal)
-
Kate Higgins (Naruto)
-
Cristina Vee (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug)
-
Doug Erholz (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
About Digimon Adventure Tri Reunion:
It's been six years since that summer adventure when Taichi and the rest of the DigiDestined crossed over to the Digital World and nearly three years since the final battle between Hikari's group and BelialVamdemon. And, at some point, while the peaceful days went by, the gate to the Digital World mysteriously closed.
But when a Kuwagamon suddenly appears in Odaiba, its rampage leaves the town in ruins, and the people there in turmoil. Taichi chases after it, in an effort to halt its rampage. But there's nothing he can do against a Kuwagamon. Not by himself.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]