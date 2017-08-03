Shout! Factory Announces DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI: REUNION Release Date
Shout! Factory, along with Toei Animation announced that a new Digimon adventure is coming on May 16th, 2017 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion
Shout! Factory announced the upcoming release of Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and let us know what you think!
Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion is the first feature film since 2000 and has done very well over in Japan. The film is available in North America for the first time and also reunites the cast of characters from the 2002 Digimon Adventure.
The DIGIMON ADVENTURE Tri. – REUNION collectors edition of the DVD and Blu-ray comes with the both the English dubbed and the original Japanese (subtitled) versions. The collectors edition is a must have for any fan of the Digimon franchise. The Blu-ray Combo Pack is priced at $24.97, while the DVD has a suggested retail price of $14.97.
Toei Animation has an amazing English voice cast! Check them out below!
-
Joshua Seth (voiced the main character Tai Kamiya in the original series)
-
Tom Fahn (Digimon: Digital Monsters),
-
Kyle Hebert (Dragon Ball Super),
-
Vic Mignogna (Star Trek Continues),
-
Kirk Thornton (Sonic Boom),
-
Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Toy Story 3),
-
Cherami Leigh (Sailor Moon Crystal),
-
Melodee Spevack (Digimon: Digital Monsters),
-
Mona Marshall (South Park),
-
Jeff Nimoy (Digimon Data Squad),
-
Philece Sampler (The Legend of Korra),
-
Anna Garduno (Digimon: Digital Monsters),
-
Mari Devon (Digimon: Digital Monsters),
-
Robbie Daymond (Transformers: Rescue Bots),
-
Bob Klein (Digimon: Digital Monsters),
-
Johnny Young Bosch (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers),
-
Laura Summer (Digimon: Digital Monsters),
-
David Mallow (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers),
-
Tara Sands (Sailor Moon Crystal),
-
Kate Higgins (Naruto),
-
Cristina Vee (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug)
-
Doug Erholz (Digimon: Digital Monsters)
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]