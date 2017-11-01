Shout! Factory To Distribute 1st Of 3 Digimon Adventure Tri. Anime Films!

North American Media company Shout! Factory (along with Toei Animation) announced on Tuesday that Shout! Factory plans to release the first three anime films in the six-part anime adventure, Digimon Adventure Tri. film series.

Each film will be released with both Japanese and English audio on DVD and Blu-ray Disc, and also digitally through electronic sell-through (EST) distribution.

Shout! Factory will release the first film, Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1: Reunion, this year, and describes it here:

DIGIMON ADVENTURE tri. — REUNION picks up when the beloved Digimon Adventure 2002 series ended. It's been six years since that summer adventure when Tai (now in high school) and the rest of the “DigiDestined” crossed over to the Digital World, and nearly three years since the frenzied final battles between warring factions. With the gate to the Digital World closed, time continues to pass, until the adventure “digi-volves” once again.

You can head on over to crunchyroll to view all three films which the site has been streaming since their release dates in Japan.

Last year, an English dub of the first film was produced and released in theaters in the United States and Canada. This dub will be included in Shout! Factory's release.

Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1: Reunion opened in Japan in November 2015. The second film, Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 2: Determination, opened in Japan on March 12. The third and most recent film, Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 3: Confession, opened in Japan on September 24.

The first entry in the series, Digimon Adventure, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on February 25. The fourth film in the project, titled Digimon Adventure tri. Sōshitsu will be released in Japan on the same day.