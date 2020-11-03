New PETER PAN & WENDY Actress Ever Anderson Will Also Play The Young BLACK WIDOW
Last night, Variety revealed that Disney has found its leads for the upcoming live-action Peter Pan movie in Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) and newcomer Ever Anderson, and the report included some intriguing new info about Marvel's Black Widow.
Disney has cast the lead roles in its upcoming live-action Peter Pan movie, and it's been revealed that Wendy actress Ever Anderson will also play a younger version of Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow...
Anderson, who is the daughter of Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich and director Paul Anderson, will also play a younger version of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in the Lethal Avenger's solo outing, which obviously confirms that the film will feature flashbacks to Tasha's past. It remains to be seen how much time will be dedicated to Romanoff's childhood, but chances are it'll just be a scene or two.
Anderson is just getting started in the movie business, and her only previous credit was playing a younger version of her real-life mother's character in Resident Evil: Final Chapter.
Peter Pan and Wendy will be directed by David Lowery (Pete's Dragon), who co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. A rumor recently did the rounds that Disney was eyeing Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie for the role of Tinkerbell, but we haven't heard anything since.
