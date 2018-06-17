5 Forgotten Or Obsolete DRAGON BALL Power-Up Techniques

Longtime Dragon Ball Z fans were pleasantly surprised to see the kaio-ken return as a powerful multiplier of Goku's Super Saiyan Blue transformation during his first bout against Hit. However, that made us at Anime Mojo wonder about the many other techniques Goku and others have employed over the years to raise their power levels. As any DBZ fan knows, Goku always finds himself in a seemingly insurmountable position, only to reach new heights of power and defeat his foe.



Since anime fans first met Goku at the age of 12 at the start of Dragon Ball to his encounter with Jiren in Dragon Ball Super at the age of 48 (though physically, he's 40 as he spent several years in the afterlife after exploding with Cell and didn't age), Akira Toriyama has employed a number of techniques and power-ups to explain how Goku manages to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, time after time. Let's revisit some of those ideas and examine whether they're still viable in the current, insane levels of DBS. After all, people like Tien, Yamcha, Krillin and even Picollo need all the help they can get to stay current with the limitless saiyans.

Weighted Clothing

There's many areas to explore in Dragon Ball lore - the manga, anime, video game and official trading card games can all offer either additional or slightly different information upon the same subject. In the case of weighted clothing, this was technique introduce to Goku when he first trained under Master Roshi alongside Krillin. Roshi would have both boys (and later, Yamcha) wearing 50 and 100-pound turtle shells while training on Roshi's island. Later, while training with Kami to defeat Picollo, Goku wears what amounts to 250-pounds of weighted clothing.



Gravity Training

Around the time of the Saiyan Saga and Goku's training on King Kai's planet, emphasis on heavier gravity environments replaced the focus on weighted clothing. Kai revealed that Planet Vegeta has a gravity that's 10x stronger than the earth's, a reason why the Saiyans are naturally so strong. Luckily for Goku, King Kai's planet also has 10x the gravity of earth, allowing Goku to quickly raise his power level as he prepared to combat Nappa and Vegeta.



Just after discovering that Goku had become a Super Saiyan and learning that Goku trained in a spaceship that produced gravity 100x stronger than the earth's while on his way to Namek, Vegeta would be shown training in 300 and even 500x the earth's gravity in an effort to obtain the legendary saiyan transformation. However, just like weighted clothing, gravity training would also fall to the wayside as transformations became the sole source of substantial power-ups.

Zenkai Boost

While on Planet Namek, Vegeta disclosed that saiyans receive a substantial power boost after surviving near-death experiences. As a result, he would have Krillin blast him right through the chest and then have Dende use his healing powers to keep him from dying. This was a desperate gambit to increase Vegeta's power-level to make him a credible threat to Frieza. Ultimately, it didn't work as Frieza would obliterate Vegeta but the reveal would become a key piece of lore and focal point for the DBZ community. This reveal would also explain how Goku routinely survived and returned more powerful than before after all of his previous near-death injuries from Vegeta, King Picollo, the Red Ribbon Army, etc.



Ultra Divine Water

In Dragon Ball, a pre-teenage Goku trained with the 800-year old Korin to defeat the Red Ribbon Army's, Mercenary Tao. The goal of Korin's training was for Goku to obtain the Sacred Water, which ultimately proved to just be tap water. The trick to the power-up lied in the unorthodox tasks and chores Goku had to perform under Korin's direction. Later, when King Piccolo returned, Korin would reveal that he actually did have a magic, power-boosting water, the Ultra Divine Water.



