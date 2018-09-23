A New Sign Points To DRAGON BALL SUPER Returning In 2019

Developments for Shuiesha's upcoming JumpFesta fan convention in December have the Dragon Ball Z fandom speculating over the possibility of an announcement that Dragon Ball Super is continuing.

There's been a lot of discussion and theories about Dragon Ball Super returning in 2019. After all, the series ended March 25, 2018 at 131 episodes but the story will continue on this winter, in a theatrical film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.



Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on December 14. JumpFesta, Weekly Shonen Jump's annual fan convention (the equivalent of San Diego Comic Con for manga fans), takes place on December 22 in Tokyo.



It was recently revealed that the entire cast for the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film would be having a special panel at the event, a full week after the film's release. This would be the equivalent of Marvel Studios having a panel with the entire cast of Avengers 4 at SDCC a week after the film's release. They wouldn't attend to promote that film, they would be there to announce whatever is coming next. As such, fans are speculating that Masako Nozawa (Goku), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta) and the rest of the DB Super cast will be at JumpFesta to announce whatever is happening AFTER Dragon Ball Super: Broly.



Will the anime series announce a continuation in 2019 to mark the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z? Will there be a second film- making Dragon Ball Super: Broly a two-parter? Keep it locked to AnimeMojo for future updates.





