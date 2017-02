Check Out The Spectacular New DRAGON BALL SUPER Intro OP

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?



The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.



Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77-?



This past Saturday saw a new arc kicked off on Dragon Ball Super and as any longtime fan of the shonen series knows, that means it's time for a new intro. The Universe Survival arc will be opening each week to the tune of "Limit-Break x Survivor" from Kiyoshi Hikawa.Did you catch this past Saturday's episode? It seems Goku set the whole cross-dimensional martial arts tournament in motion by disobeying Beerus and Whis and nonchalantly visiting the Omni King.Check out the new opening below and let us know what you think of the new fighter Goku is taking on, who will most likely be the strongest combatant there besides Son, Vegeta and Hit.