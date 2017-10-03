Dragon Ball Super Headlines

Cryptic Spoilers For DRAGON BALL SUPER Ep 82-85 Surface

Dragon Ball Super may be taking a break this weekend as the next new episode won't air until March 18 but that doesn't mean we can't analyze and review episode descriptions for the next four installments!

Will Goku prevail against Toppo of the Pride Troopers? When will Bulma give birth to her and Vegeta's daughter, Bra (Bula in the English dub)? What's Goku's plan for filling out the roster of Universe 7's team for the cross-dimensional Tournament of Power? Japan's version of TV Guide has listed episode descriptions for the next four episodes of Dragon Ball Super, giving us clues to how everything plays out. Watch the video below from YouTube Dragon Ball Z expert Geekdom101 for a full breakdwon.



UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18,  Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77-?
