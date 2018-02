Datamined Audio Files From DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Reveals Patrick Seitz As The English Voice Of Jiren

Patrick Seitz, the English-dub voice actor forKenpachi Zaraki,Sky High andDio Brand has been leaked as the English voice foJiren. The leak comes from a dataminer that was snooping around infiles. Check out the video below to hear how Jiren sounds in English.Though the series is currently at Episode 128 in Japan, the English-dub version that's currently airing on Toonami is only at Episode 52, and is currently in the middle of Super's Future Trunks arc. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was released in North America on September 22, 2017 but only recently added Jiren via DLC.Previously, Dataminers have seemingly spoiled all 8 DLC character additions for Dragon Ball FighterZ, with the first 2 characters in the purported leak (Bardock and Broly) already confirmed by Bandai Namco.