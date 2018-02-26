Datamined Audio Files From DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Reveals Patrick Seitz As The English Voice Of Jiren
Patrick Seitz, the English-dub voice actor for Bleach's Kenpachi Zaraki, Tiger & Bunny's Sky High and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Dio Brand has been leaked as the English voice for Dragon Ball Super's Jiren. The leak comes from a dataminer that was snooping around in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's files. Check out the video below to hear how Jiren sounds in English.
Dataminers strike the Dragon Ball fighting game community once again. This time, the English-dub voice for Jiren has been revealed and it's the same voice actor for Kenpachi Zaraki.
Though the series is currently at Episode 128 in Japan, the English-dub version that's currently airing on Toonami is only at Episode 52, and is currently in the middle of Super's Future Trunks arc. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was released in North America on September 22, 2017 but only recently added Jiren via DLC.
Previously, Dataminers have seemingly spoiled all 8 DLC character additions for Dragon Ball FighterZ, with the first 2 characters in the purported leak (Bardock and Broly) already confirmed by Bandai Namco.
