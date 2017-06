Did DRAGON BALL SUPER Just Drop A Hint For Its Next Arc After The Tournament Of Power?

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

episode 93, "Jū ninme no senshi wa omē da! Gokū Furīza no moto e!!" (You're the Tenth Warrior! Goku Goes To See Frieza!!) aired Saturday night and it saw Goku explain that with Maijin Buu out of comission, there was really no choice but to turn to Frieza to replace him (poor Yamcha). However, Vegeta proved dubious of this idea, stating that between himself, Goku and Gohan surely there would be no one in the Tournament who could come close to their power levels.However, when Goku asked Whis about what were the chances of Universe 7 proving victorious, the "Angel" stated that he obviously didn't know...but that there's someone from another dimension who was stronger than a God of Destruction. What's even more interesting is that Whis stated that this mysterious God of Destruction was actually stronger than Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus. Up until now, Beerus was thought to be the pinnacle of achievable strength in the Dragon Ball Super universe.It's inconceivable that Toriyama and Toei would hint at this mysterious fighter and then not introduce him/her. The question now is whether this individual will turn up in the Tournament of Power...According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67Filler | episode 68-70Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72Filler | episode 73- 76Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing