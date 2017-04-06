Did DRAGON BALL SUPER Just Drop A Hint For Its Next Arc After The Tournament Of Power?
Dragon Ball Super episode 93, "Jū ninme no senshi wa omē da! Gokū Furīza no moto e!!" (You're the Tenth Warrior! Goku Goes To See Frieza!!) aired Saturday night and it saw Goku explain that with Maijin Buu out of comission, there was really no choice but to turn to Frieza to replace him (poor Yamcha). However, Vegeta proved dubious of this idea, stating that between himself, Goku and Gohan surely there would be no one in the Tournament who could come close to their power levels.
During Saturday night's simulcast of Dragon Ball Super episode 93, Whis provided clues to a warrior that's stronger than a God of Destruction.
However, when Goku asked Whis about what were the chances of Universe 7 proving victorious, the "Angel" stated that he obviously didn't know...but that there's someone from another dimension who was stronger than a God of Destruction. What's even more interesting is that Whis stated that this mysterious God of Destruction was actually stronger than Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus. Up until now, Beerus was thought to be the pinnacle of achievable strength in the Dragon Ball Super universe.It's inconceivable that Toriyama and Toei would hint at this mysterious fighter and then not introduce him/her. The question now is whether this individual will turn up in the Tournament of Power...
UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]