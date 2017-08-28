DRAGON BALL Fans Lose It Over The Unexpected Death And Revival Of [SPOILER]

Goku and a few other Z-fighters have died several times in the world of Dragon Ball but social media wasn't ready for this character to go..

I cried today because of a man named Master Roshi. He almost died on us #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/8ATdDm0XTZ — Mectro (@Mectro15) August 27, 2017

Master Roshi don't scare me like that. pic.twitter.com/2Jq6FrYbcl — Master Roshi son (@neverexist15) August 27, 2017

Master Roshi almost died last night, that was way more important than that boxing match — ...& Knuckles (@Kyelxiii) August 27, 2017

I just caught my boyfriend crying because he thought Master Roshi died but he can't show that much emotion for me 🤔😂 #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/oWxr8EcrkA — Amber 💖🌹🌈 (@leeleerose93) August 27, 2017

Me when Master Roshi woke back up pic.twitter.com/978MNbfNSR — Twon Pérignon (@Shlimhardaway) August 27, 2017

If you haven’t finished the 105th episode of Dragon Ball Super, then you should know it ends on a somber note. After duking it out with Ganos of Universe 4, Roshi finally knocks the fighter out of the Tournament of Power with one mighty Kamehameha. However the win had come at a huge cost. Right after the match finishes Roshi collapses and he’s got two feet in the afterlife by the time Goku reaches him. The Saiyan was able to use his god ki to resurrect Roshi, but the character’s momentary passing had fans all sorts of shook up and heart broken.What did you think of the episode? Have you seen it? Did your heart stop for just a tiny bit until Goku saved Roshi? Give us your thoughts and reactions in the comments below!As you can easily see in the series of images below, the fans were not prepared to say good bye to the beloved Master Roshi after him being around for so long. The fighter had just won one of his most grueling matches in the whole series, and Roshi’s victory barely overshadowed the inspirational speech he gave before plowing down Ganos. The touching battle plus Roshi’s sudden passing had fans reeling, and it was only thanks to Goku that the man survived.