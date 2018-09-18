DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ file size for the Nintendo Switch is surprising

If you're hoping to download and install Dragon Ball FighterZ to your Nintendo Switch, then you should bear in mind that the file size is larger than the version on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to the Nintendo Switch as we all know, but we had no idea of the file size until now.

You see, because Nintendo Switch is a gaming device that relies a lot on SD cards to store games, folks are always quite concerned about the size of their games, and that’s super understandable.

OK, so the latest information about the file size of Dragon Ball FighterZ comes directly from the Japanese eShop. From what we have gathered, the game comes in at around 6.2GB, so if that’s too much for you, then we suggest forgetting about the digital version and purchase a hard copy.

The version set to come to the United States should be of the same size, so don’t go expecting something smaller, or larger.

Now, we should point out that the 6.2GB file size is quite surprising because the PC, PlayStation 4 an Xbox One versions were below 5GB, so we’re not sure what’s going on here. Maybe Bandai Namco decided to add some extras that are not available on other platforms.