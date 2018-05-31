DRAGON BALL HEROES Has a Powerful Saiyan Villain Who's Trapped in Straightjacket

Dragon Ball Heroes has a Saiyan villain, and he's quite the trouble for our heroes. We're not certain of his background, but we do know he's kept locked away in a prison.

OK, so we’ve long known of the upcoming Dragon Ball anime called Dragon Ball Heroes. It’s a short anime, therefore, it won’t be stretched out similarly to Dragon Ball Super. Hopefully, having fewer episodes mean better quality.

Now, the villain of this short series is a Saiyan, and so far, he’s only known as the Evil Saiyan. There’s no word on his power and capabilities, but from what we can tell from a recent poster on Twitter, he might be quite powerful.

The poster shows our villain with tall black hair and a tail. Additionally, he’s strapped in a straightjacket and a mask, further suggesting how dangerous he is. We must also point out the shoes on his feet as it looks metal, so chances are he’s in a prison and this suit is designed to keep him getting access to his full power.

“A mysterious warrior interred by Fu on the Prison Planet. With his astonishing power, he rampages through the Prison Planet and overwhelms Goku and co.,” according to the bio.

"The Evil Saiyan" is going to appear in Dragon Ball Heroes anime and will be a formidable enemy of Goku and the others! pic.twitter.com/ekmaQ05i2S — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) May 31, 2018

We understand that in the manga, both Goku and Vegeta had to go full Super Saiyan Blue right off the back after coming in contact with the Evil Saiyan. That alone should be a testament to his power, and it makes us wonder if he can go toe-to-toe with Ultra Instinct at full power.

Goku, Vegeta, and friends will definitely have a fight on their hands with this guy. We can’t wait to find out why he chose the side of evil, and what is his end game.

Dragon Ball Heroes synopsis:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man "Fu" suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the "Prison Planet", a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”