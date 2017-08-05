DRAGON BALL SUPER Artist Hints That Universe 7's Tournament Of Power Roster Might Change

Related Headlines

Japanese Manga Readers Pick The Shonen Jump Hero They Would LEAST Like For A Best Friend A Japanese survey asked Shonen Jump readers to pick the top Shonen Jump heroes they would least like to be best friends with. What? No one wants to be the Krillin to Dragon Ball Z's Goku?

The Newest DRAGON BALL SUPER ED Might Make You Cry If you've been a fan of the Dragon Ball franchise since the beginning, the newest ED, "Boogie Back" from Miyu Inoue just might make you feel a little emotional.