DRAGON BALL SUPER Artist Hints That Universe 7's Tournament Of Power Roster Might Change

DRAGON BALL SUPER Artist Hints That Universe 7's Tournament Of Power Roster Might Change

A new statement from Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro gives Yamcha a slim chance of actually joining Universe 7's Tournament of Power team. But who ends up not participating..? UPDATE!

MarkJulian | 5/8/2017
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Super" | Source: Wired.IT
With his advancing age, Akira Toriyama has turned over illustration duties for the Dragon Ball Super manga to Japanese manga artist Toyotaro.  In the latter's recent intervie with the Italian branch of Wired magazine, Toyotaro indicates that the 10 previously announced fighters comprising Universe 7's Tournamnet of Power team might undergo a last minute makeover.  Said Toyotaro on the current Super arc, "I can only say this: do not think you already know the definitive teams for the upcoming Tournament of Power. Even if they have been already revealed."

Previously, Japan's equivalent of TV Guide revealed that the Universe 7 team participating in the Tournament of Power would be Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Krillin, Tien, Master Roshi, Piccolo, Andorid 17, Android 18 and Buu.  However, if Toyotaro's words are to be believed, one (or more) of these fighters wont actually participate in the battle to save their dimension.  


UPDATE:
Well, that was fast! Geekdom 101, resident YouTube expert on all things Dragon Ball, has revealed that it will be Majin Buu who is left off of Universe 7's team because he falls asleep. But..and here's the shocker, the fighter taking his place will be none other than FRIEZA!!!!!!
