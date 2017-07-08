DRAGON BALL SUPER "Beerus' Fight For Food" Clip Hits
Funimation has released a new Dragon Ball Super clip once again highlighting our favorite god of destruction Beerus. In this clip we are asking the question, "Dinosaur meat... is it tasty?" Beerus decides that he wants to find out for himself due to the rumors around the cosmos of how it amazing it tastes. But the natives wont give up their meal quite so easily, or so they think...
Funimation has released a new Dragon Ball Super Clip entitled "Beerus' Fight For Food" which once again highlights the God Of Destruction and his love for great food.
The greatest action anime of all time returns in a brand-new TV series, now coming to home video. Own Dragon Ball Super Part 1 now, on Blu-ray and DVD! http://funi.to/2rnw3ff
With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]