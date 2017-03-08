DRAGON BALL SUPER "Beerus, God Of Destruction" Clip Hits

Funimation has released a new Dragon Ball Super Clip entitled "Beerus, God Of Destruction" which highlights one of the most powerful characters in the Dragon Ball Super Series

Funimation has released a new <em>Dragon Ball Super</em> clip highlighting the god of destruction Beerus. In this clip we get to learn about one of his favorite things to do, which is eating food. After sampling the local cuisine he demonstrates how truly powerful he is.

What you need to know about Beerus, God of Destruction:

1) His power is unmatched

2) He demands reverence and respect

3) HE LOVES FOOD!

The greatest action anime of all time returns in a brand-new TV series, now coming to home video.

With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet?