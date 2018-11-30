DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY - Gogeta Will Just Be Another Pointless Transformation

It's official fans, Gogeta will appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but don't expect him to defeat Broly at all. As usual, these fusion transformations are just for filler purposes.

We do know that Gogeta is set to appear in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, and for a very good reason. You see, Broly has always been too powerful of a Saiyan, therefore, it required a team of heroes to take him down.

In the movie, Vegeta and Goku are the heroes, but even they are not strong enough. However, should they combine their bodies and powers, they could very well have a great chance at taking down Broly.

Now, the newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly finally shows Gogeta in action. To prove how powerful Broly is, Gogeta had to transform into Super Saiyan Blue, and even then, the character is having a relatively difficult time trying to defeat him.

From what we can tell, Gogeta might not be enough and could end up being just another pointless transformation.

Let’s be honest here; never in the history of the Dragon Ball franchise has Vegeta’s and Goku’s fusion defeated the main villain. In that case, it’s clear the transformation is just for show, and at the end of the day, it will likely require Goku going Ultra Instinct to win this fight.

It’s a shame really because it would have been nice to see the full power of Gogeta, but the fusion time will likely run out before that happens.

For those interested in seeing the movie, just bear in mind that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to release in Japan this December, and in the United States come January 2019. As you can see, it’s not a long wait, so keep the dates marked on your calendar.