DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY - Here's an advanced look at Goku's mother, Gine

For the first time ever, we get the chance to look at Goku's mother, Gine, from a close up position. She's definitely not a warrior, which is probably due to her kind heart.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be the first-time fans will ever get the chance to see Goku’s mother in action. Her name is Gine, and she will play a small role in the first section of the film before dying with her planet.

Now, while the trailer has shown only a few seconds of the character, the latest news has given us an idea of the type of person Gine is, and that’s great because she’s very different from others of her race.

Here’s a short description of Gine:

VA : Naoko Watanabe

A Saiyan living on Planet Vegeta.

Mother of Son Goku (Kakarot).

She has a kind personality which is rare for Saiyans

The section that really caught our attention, is where it says that Gine is kind-hearted, a rare trait among Saiyans. This could explain why Goku doesn’t have the same aggressiveness as other Saiyans, and a much better excuse than the long-told story of him falling on his head.

It would be awesome to see Gine fight, but that is unlikely due to the possibility of her only getting a very small role.

As for her husband, Bardock, he’ll definitely attempt to take on Frieza in a bid to save Planet Vegeta from total destruction and fail. But when it comes to that point, what will Gine be doing? Would she be just sitting around awaiting her impending doom, or saying her final farewell to Goku?

We’ll definitely find out soon enough because Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set for release in December.