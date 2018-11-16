DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY - Namco Bandai Plans on Selling Goku and Vegeta Jackets

The final trailer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, gives us a glimpse of Goku and Vegeta wearing some cool-looking jackets. Right away we wondered if by any chance these jackets would go on sale in the future, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen.



From what we have gathered so far, the folks at Namco Bandai have decided to sell the jackets as part of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly merchandise it promises to fans. Unfortunately, the jackets won’t go on sale until February of 2019, which is after the film releases.



Wouldn’t it be awesome if the opportunity was there to purchase these jackets before the film goes into theaters? Just imagine wearing one of these while seeing the film; surely that would be a spectacular feeling.

What’s the cost and size?

According to the company, the cost of a single jacket is a cool $125. When it comes down to the sizes available, we understand they’ll only come in Medium and Extra Large. However, one should bear in mind that since these jackets are tailored for the Japanese audience, they will be smaller than expected.



As for the colors, we do know they’ll come in Blue and Green. Maybe additional colors will be revealed at a later date, but for now, the colors mentioned are the only options available to consumers.



Now, folks who are interested have up until the 9th of December to pre-order. We suggest moving quickly because stocks will likely run out before the beginning of the new year.

Here’s the description of Dragon Ball Super: Broly:"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."