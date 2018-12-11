DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY - Shenron Stands to Make Big Appearance

Shenron is set to make a big appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and chances are, Frieza may benefit in a big way if things go his way for once.

We know that the Dragon Balls will play an important role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but what we didn’t know until the recent trailer, is that Shenron will make a big appearance. To us, that suggests that a wish will be made, we just can’t figure out who’ll step up to make it.



It’s been long known that Bulma is in the movie, and the reason why she’s there is the simple fact that Frieza has stolen her Dragon Balls, and he’s out in the snowy mountains, probably searching for the seventh.



That’s where our heroes and anti-heroes will come up against Broly and his father, Paragus. It’s going to be a tough fight, and there’s a good chance some folks might end up losing their lives by the end.



In the trailer, we can see how the entire artic is destroyed due to the fight, so maybe Shenron was summoned to set things back to normal. Maybe he was called upon to return life to those who died, or maybe Frieza got what he wanted.



It’s quite difficult to tell what’s going to happen, but we’ll find out when Dragon Ball Super: Broly make its way to Japanese theaters in December, and western theaters in January of 2019.



Here’s the full description of the movie:



"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."