DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY - Three Batches of Mini Figures Are on the Horizon

If you're into mini figures, then chances are you'll enjoy these awesome toys that are set to launch alongside the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie this year.

The upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, isn’t even out yet but already we’re learning of toys based on the many of the characters. We understand that three batches of mini-figures will release alongside the movie this year.

Here we get to see new designs of the young Saiyan, and most importantly, Super Saiyan God Vegeta. We’ve never seen Vegeta in this form before, but here it is and we have to say, Vegeta is looking mighty fine.

We can’t wait to see him in this form, and what he’s capable of while in battle. We know that Goku will take on this transformation from the trailers, but the Vegeta transformation is one badly kept secret.

According to newest reports, the folks at Banpresto will release these collectible figures in three waves. The first is expected in December of this year, and it will include Goku, Super Saiyan God Vegeta, Frieza, Broly, and Paragus. Additionally, a sixth character is planned, but he or she will be revealed at a later date.

As for the second wave, fans should expect Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Broly, King Vegeta, Bulma, Nappa, and Raditz. Now, in terms of Nappa and Raditz, the younger designs will be used here, which makes perfect sense.

Finally, the third wave comes out in February of 2019, and guess what? We’re going to get the younger versions of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. Furthermore, fans are set to lay eyes o, full power Broly, Bardock, and a sixth character who is not yet known.

You might be wondering about the cost, well, we have no idea at this time, but surely Banpresto will reveal this needed piece of information before December.