DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY - Work Has Not yet Begun on English Recording

The English recording of Dragon Ball Super: Broly is trailing behind its Japanese counterpart despite the movie being two months away from release in the west.

The release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in Japan is not too far away, and the same can be said of the western version since it has a January 2019 date. Knowing this, one would believe the English voice actors have all done their part, but such is not the case.

In a recent interview with the folks at ComicBook, the dub voice cast revealed that they haven’t begun voicing the English dub, and that strikes us as a bit weird.

According to the man behind the English voice of Goku, Sean Schemmel, the team has yet to do their voice over work, and unsurprisingly, he did not give a date as to when such work will begin.

He also went on to add that there’s a problem with the rampant stealing of anime whenever they are dubbed. As such, Mr. Schemmel is calling on fans to end the stealing of anime and simply watch their favorite shows via legal channels.

“We wanted to ride the wave of hype, and I wanted to address this, there is a problem with [the] rampant stealing of anime when it's dubbed later. So one of the ways companies try to combat that is to do simuldubs. And if you're stealing anime you should stop. When I was a kid, we just rented a video and had a party,” says Sean Schemmel.

Since these are experienced voice actors, it shouldn’t take them very long to get the job done in the fastest possible time. After all, the English version of Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to hit western theaters in two months, which is on January 16, 2019, to be exact.

No doubt this movie is going to be a blast, especially with the potential battle between Broly and Whis.