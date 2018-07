DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY's North American Theatrical Release Will Be Dub Only

It seems there was some confusion spinning out of the Dragon Ball Super SDCC panel which led DBZ fans to believe that both an English-sub and English-dub limited theatrical run was in the works.

Whoops, we got a little too excited and sent tweet prematurely! The theatrical run will be for the dub version--but there will be other formats for sub fans to see it in the future. Hope to see you at the movies! — Funimation 🔜 SDCC 2018✨ (@FUNimation) July 21, 2018

As per usual, limited theatrical runs for new Dragon Ball movies will feature the English-dub only. Fans that prefer the original Japanese voice actors and subtitles will have to wait for a home video release. This was the case for Battle of Gods and Revenge Of F as well.There was a short moment of hope for sub fans due to some confusion surrounding the Dragon Ball Super San Diego Comic-Con panel. Funimation, who is sponsoring the theatrical run and providing the English voice cast, quickly took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.The Dragon Ball Super:Broly film hits Japanese theaters in December and will then hit North American theaters just a month later in January, though there's still no official date.