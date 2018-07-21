DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY's North American Theatrical Release Will Be Dub Only
As per usual, limited theatrical runs for new Dragon Ball movies will feature the English-dub only. Fans that prefer the original Japanese voice actors and subtitles will have to wait for a home video release. This was the case for Battle of Gods and Revenge Of F as well.
It seems there was some confusion spinning out of the Dragon Ball Super SDCC panel which led DBZ fans to believe that both an English-sub and English-dub limited theatrical run was in the works.
There was a short moment of hope for sub fans due to some confusion surrounding the Dragon Ball Super San Diego Comic-Con panel. Funimation, who is sponsoring the theatrical run and providing the English voice cast, quickly took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.
The Dragon Ball Super:Broly film hits Japanese theaters in December and will then hit North American theaters just a month later in January, though there's still no official date.
