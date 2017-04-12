DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 118 Review: Accelerated Tragedy, Vanishing Universes...
"Say Something"
Dragon Ball Super featured a bittersweet victory this week as two universes are erased, showcasing the unprecedented stakes of The Tournament of Power...
Bittersweet is the only word that could describe Dragon Ball Super this week. Universe 2 and Universe 6 are gone and this episode did a good job playing with the audience's emotions. Obviously we should be rooting for Goku and Co. but I was very conflicted.
I've developed an attachment to Universe 6 and would consider them a prime example of Super producing cool and interesting new characters. Seeing Universe 6 go out like that was upsetting. Even Universe 2 who many have considered a foil to this arc went out with grace in a poignant moment. Unfortunately as this tournament goes on someone has to go and it reminds us of the stakes behind the tournament.
We also got plenty of action this week as the remaining fighters of Universe 2 and 6 launched a desperate assault, and you felt it. The action felt more frantic than usual and you really got the sense that they were fighting with all they had and were pulling out every trick they had up their sleeves as they acted as the last line of defense for their respective Universes. With the exception of Frieza and Frost, no one in the tournament is really evil, but when the stakes are this high, good and evil are irrelevant. Everyone is fighting to survive and this episode did a wonderful job showcasing that.
This episode also took a different approach than usual as we cut back and forth between two fights. Goku and the androids faced off against the remaining fighters from Universe 2, while Gohan and Piccolo continued their fight against the Universe 6 Namekians. Most of the episodes have featured one fight at a time, but I have to wonder if this arc would have been more enjoyable if it had followed this structure from the begining. It certainly would have benefitted the pacing which has been pretty brutal.
A highlight of this episode was an amazing cameo from Kami and Nail as Gohan showcased amazing character development. For the first time Gohan has protected Piccolo while he was at the mercy of a finishing blow. It's a classic case of the student surpassing the master and it's sure to make a lot of Gohan fans very happy. There was also some creative editing as we got a bit of a throwback to the father-son Kamehameha as Goku and Gohan defeated their opponents simultaneously.
The episode ends on a very emotional note for Beerus as he's left reeling from the loss of his Brother. It's clear that he has a bit of a complex relationship with Champa and I wonder if it's something the show will develop later on in another arc. The only complaint I have is that it's very obvious that Universe 6 will be brought back at some stage which lessens the impact a little bit, but the characters don't know that and who knows I could be wrong.
I also thought it was odd that we didn't get to see a reaction from Goku at all, but I did appreciate at least seeing Vegeta have some sort of reaction and being left furious at the loss of his apprentice. It shows once again that Vegeta has probably become one of the most human characters in all of Dragon Ball.
What did you think? Did you enjoy the format of this week's episode. How do you feel about the loss of Universe 2 and Universe 6? More importantly, do you think they'll be back?
