DRAGON BALL SUPER EPISODE 121 Review: All Out War!!
This week's episode of Dragon Ball Super was a much needed return to form. The last few episodes have been less than stellar and honestly I was starting to get a little concerned as it seemed like the series was starting to wobble a bit. I don't think this episode was perfect but there were some major highs and it ends the year on a pretty satisfying note for the series.
This week's episode of Dragon Ball Super marks a high point for the series by introducing a formidable opponent for Universe 7 and featuring big moments which will excite even the most jaded of fans.
The Tournament of Power has really struggled to create any sense of tension over its duration and there's also a complete lack of formidable opponents for Goku and the gang, most of the participants from rival universes are disposable and forgettable. This week's episode attempted to rectify these problems with the introduction of Anilaza, a fusion character from Universe 3, and for the most part I'd say it was successful.
Universe 7 really got a run for their money this week but to be honest Anilaza isn't the most engaging or interesting character. I love the design for this guy but Anilaza is basically a weapon of mass destruction with no character or personality, think Kid Buu or Janemba, some people will be into this and others not so much. Regardless, he plays his part and it made for excellent viewing to see the Z Fighters struggle against a brutal and seemingly insurmountable opponent.
Universe 7 got the chance to truly act as a team but I can't help but feel a little frustated and wonder if this is how it should have been all along. I think it's important to have one V ones in this tournament but every time we've seen universe 7 come together it's been a joy to watch, even in the weaker episodes of this arc. All of these characters have such a great dynamic and they bounce off each other really well, it certainly gets you invested at the very least.
What makes this all the more exciting is that Frieza is finally back in action after a weird hiatus where the writers seemingly forgot about him. Frieza is a total wildcard for Universe 7 and this tournament would simply not be the same without him. The passive agressive banter between Frieza and Goku is a lot of fun and I can't wait to see where all of this is going to go, because whether you love or hate this arc, Frieza has been an absolute joy to watch and I think the results of his scheming are going to be huge.
The finale of this episode was quite simply the stuff of legend. I watched it three or four times and each time I was grinning like an idiot. Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, 17 and Frieza teaming up for a final clash against Anilaza is something I never thought I would see and it was just fan service at it's finest without being totally overbearing or on the nose. I can see people looking back on this years from now as one of the truly iconic Dragon Ball moments and that's a feat.
Overall I'm glad to see that Dragon Ball Super was able to end the year on a high note and based on the preview for the next episode it looks like things are about to get real. I think these next few episodes are going to be something really special.
What do you guys think? How did you feel about the team up against Anilaza? What are your predictions for the next episode?
Sound off below!
