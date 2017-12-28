DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 125 Synopsis Reveals A Surprising Development For Universe 11

This Saturday will see Dragon Ball Super episode 122 released but there are already spoilers for episode 125 floating around social media.

An episode synopsis for Dragon Ball Super episode 125 has made it's way onto Reddit, thanks to notable DBZ translator @Hermes198. It seems Dragon Ball Super will be making refernce to an overlooked bit of info that Toei Animation revealed way back when the Tournament of Power first kicked off. Before the arc began, character descriptions for each Universe's fighters were revealed on the Toei site and it was revealed that Toppo, the leader of the Pride Troopers was actually a candidate to become Universe 11's God of Destruction. Well, episode 125's description reveals that he's gone to ascend to godhood, further stacking the odds against Goku, Vegeta and the rest of Universe 7.



As if the overwhelming power of Jirren wasn't enough, it seems Goku and co. will have to best a God of Destruction if they don't want their universe erased. The description further reveals that Vegeta and Goku will have their hands full battling Jirren so that will leave Gohan, Freeza and Android 17 to take on Dypso and Toppo.



UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?



The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.



Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 121)

