DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 81 Spoilers Surface For Goku vs Bergamo

Related Headlines

Spoilers From V Jump Magazine Reveal All 12 Of DRAGON BALL SUPER's Gods Of Destruction A new issue of V Jump Magazine is out in Japan and that means an all-new chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga has been released, along with new details on the DBS anime adaptation. - MarkJulian

Crunchyroll Releases Data On The Platform's Most Watched Anime In 2016 Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll, which recently reached 1 million subscribers, has released data on the most binge-watched titles in 2016. Can you already guess which was the top show? - MarkJulian