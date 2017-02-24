DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 81 Spoilers Surface For Goku vs Bergamo
The synopsis for episode 81 of Dragon Ball Super has surfaced online via a Japanese newspaper (see below) and we have a translation courtesy of Dragon Ball Z YouTuber Geekdom101:
An episode synopsis for Dragon Ball Super episode 81 - "Crusher Bergamo vs Son Goku!Which Has Sky-High Strength?" which airs on March 5th. It seems Goku will have his hands full with this tricky opponent.
The Omni-Present Match comes to a head! Does Goku have a shot at victory!? The final battle of the Omni-Present Match is Goku vs Bergamo! Bergamo uses some slick talking to get the stadium on Universe 4's side, turning them completely against Goku and the gang. What's more, Bergamo shows off his ability to turn his opponent's attacks into his own power. How will Goku fight this tricky foe?
The fact that Buu has already defeated Basil in the 3-on-3 exhibition match between Universe 7 and Universe 9 is leading some to believe that Gohan will lose his fight against Lavenda, which takes place this Saturday in episode 80. However, it should be pointed out that it was never stated that the exhibition bout was a "best out of three" battle. So even if Gohan wins, the Omni-King may decide that he wishes to see Goku fight even though Universe 7 has already bagged 2-out-of-3 victories.
