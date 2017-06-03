DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 82 Preview Teases Goku vs Toppo

Dragon Ball Super is going on a 1-week hiatus, with the next new episode airing on March 18. That's when Universe 11's mightiest warrior and leader of the Pride Troopers, Toppo battles Goku.

Toppo, a warrior from Universe 11 is said to be close to becoming a God of Destruction, similar to how Goku and Vegeta are currently undergoing training under Whis. Is Toppo further along than Goku? Will he be any match for Goku once the mighty Saiyan warrior transformers into Super Saiyan Blue or the even stronger, Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-ken? Lets check out the preview below (courtesy of Dragon Ball Z expert Geekdom 101) and see if we can glimpse any clues as to how the battle will unfold.







As unveiled in episode 81, all of the other Universes are aware that a loss in the Tournament of Power means the destruction of their universe and that the deadly contest was brought about by the carelessness of Goku. As such, many of the other universes think Goku is some kind of villain as oppossed to the good-natured airhead we've come to know and love over the years. And as evidneced by the title of Episode 82, "Never Forgive So Goku! Toppo the Warrior of Justice Intrudes", it seems Universe 11's mightiest warrior is taking personal exception to the looming peril brought about by Goku.



Juding by the preview and the commentary by Goku, it seems Toppo might be the strongest non-God opponnent he's face to date, he might even be more powerful than Hit. With the interesting rule unveiled for the Tournament of Power, it will be interesting to see how Goku and Universe 7 deal with Toppo and his Pride Troopers from Universe 11.



UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?



The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.



Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77-?

