DRAGON BALL SUPER: First Look At Goku's New Transformation
Scans from the latest issue of V-Jump magazine have made their way online which contain a new look at the latest transformation for Goku in Dragon Ball Super. While we still don't have a name, we see that Goku's new transformation doesn't change his hair color, it changes his eye color. And his ki-aura isn't gold (super saiyan), red (kaioken), or blue (super saiyan god super saiyan), it's a white-ish blue that has some fans speculating that Goku has ascended to actual godhood. Will it be enough to defeat Jiren of the Pride Troopers?
The latest intro for Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power arc teased a new transformation for Goku and V-Jump magazine has released new details.
The following description was included with the visual (which doesn't really shed much light), "A certain transformation appears in the latest visual...?! Finally, a visual where Goku faces forward! His eyes shine silver, and he wears a stern expression."
How many episodes do you think fans will have to wait until Goku unlocks this form. In the latest episode of Super, Goku went with the red-haired Super Saiyan God form, a transformation not seen since Battle of Gods. Will Goku have to transform into SSG before hitting this new form? Is it unattainable from SSGSS? So many questions still need to be answered and this new formi is just the latest indication that Dragon Ball Super isn't ending anytime soon!
