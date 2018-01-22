DRAGON BALL SUPER Has Revealed The English Dub Voice Of Goku Black
If there is one thing dub fans have been waiting for in Dragon Ball Super, it is the villain Goku Black. Last night, Toonami debuted Goku Black’s new English dub voice when the ‘Future Trunks’ saga kicked off.
Goku Black was one of the anime’s first villains bring a real sense of dread for fans. His bad-boy take on Goku also hooked audiences in from the start.
For fans who have not yet heard or want to listen to again, you can check out the performance in the tweet down below.
Eventually, Goku Black had to come out to play, and his first speech to Trunks had fans feeling properly threatened when he first appeared.
“It’s about time, Saiyan,” Goku Black tells Trunks when they finally meet face-to-face in the show. “You’ve been running around making messes for too long, and I want to choke the life from you. I can’t wait to watch you die.”
If you are a fan of Dragon Ball’s dub, then you would probably know that this is the first time the anime has shown off Goku Black. However, Schemmel has given performances of the villain before for video game franchises like Xenoverse. In the past, fans had a mixed reception of Goku Black because his dub used a very gruff voice. When he went Super Saiyan Rose, Goku Black adopted a British accent, but Dragon Ball Super is likely to make adjustments to that as the anime moves forward.
What are your thoughts on the voice for Goku Black? Are you excited for the next arc to be hitting English dub? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
