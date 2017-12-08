DRAGON BALL SUPER Mike Daniels (Green Bay Packers) Interview

Funimation caught Mike Daniels at the San-Diego 2017 Comic-con and got an exclusive interview with him! Hit the jump to watch the clip to learn about how he fell in love with Dragon Ball!









With Majin Buu defeated, Goku has taken a completely new role as a…radish farmer?! With Earth at peace, our heroes have settled into normal lives. But they can’t get too comfortable. Far away, a powerful god awakens to a prophecy revealing his demise at the hands of a formidable being. When his search for the Saiyan God brings him to Earth, can Goku and his friends take on their strongest foe yet? Mike Daniels is known for his skill on the football field, being 6 feet tall and 310 pounds he is no small guy by any means. As a defensive end for the Green Bay Packers, most people would ask, what does he like to do in his spare time? And the very unexpected answer is, watch Dragon Ball! In this interview we get to learn about how and why Mike Daniels is such a big fan of Dragon Ball today. And learn about how it is a part of his lifestyle with being an NFL Defensive Lineman.

