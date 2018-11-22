DRAGON BALL SUPER Series Is Streaming A Special Episode Before Its Upcoming Movie
According to Twitter user YonkouProductions, who has broken many news before, Dragon Ball Super will stream a 1-hour special episode before the release of its upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. This special will air on December 2nd on Fuji TV's slot. There is no official word on this or details on what the episode will be.
There are fans who think this episode could be an interview with the cast/staff or an actual story featuring Goten and Trunks. We also do not know if any big streaming sites like Crunchyroll or Funimation will pick this up. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
The anime series aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. Here is the staff that has worked and is working on the series:
Directors - Kimitoshi Chioka, Morio Hatano, Kōhei Hatano, Tatsuya Nagamin, Ryōta Nakamura
Producers - Osamu Nozaki, Naoko Sagawa, Atsushi Kido, Tomosuke Teramoto, Satoru Takami, Shunki Hashizume, Hiroyuki Sakurada
Writer - Akira Toriyama
Music Producer - Norihito Sumitomo
Studio - Toei Animation
The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.
