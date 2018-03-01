DRAGON BALL SUPER Teases Goku And Jiren's Next Fight In New Stills
Dragon Ball is bringing in the new year with a new set of stills teasing a much anticipated fight between Goku and Jiren. This weekend, the two will face off yet again and fans got its first preview through twitter.
Dragon Ball Super released some new stills ahead of this weeks episode and they tease a much anticipated fight. Hit the jump and check them out!
The social media post features four new images from the episode and can be seen below.
The "Universal Survival" arc of Dragon Ball Super airs Saturday nights at 7:15 p.m. CST, while the English dub airs on Adult Swim's Toonami Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. Episodes of Dragon Ball Super are also available on Amazon Video and FunimationNow.
What do you think of the stills? Let us know in the usual place!
