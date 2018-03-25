DRAGON BALL SUPER Trended For Hours Last Night On Twitter

For once, the Crunchyroll servers actually held up during a new episode of Dragon Ball Super. As the series draws to a close (for now), here are some of the top reactions from the Twittersphere.

And just like that, it's over.



Dragon Ball Super, the first new Dragon Ball anime in nearly 20 years, returned to TV airwaves back in July 2015 following Dragon Ball GT's conclusion in 1997.



After 131 episodes, the TV series has *concluded. However, the story of Dragon Ball Super will continue on in an upcoming movie that's set for release in Japan on December 14. Toei Animation has confirmed that the movie will be released in other territories and that they're aiming to have the movie open on the same day as Japan in these other countries, however, they've yet to final out a deal for such an occurrence.



Indeed, attention in the DBZ fandom will likely turn to speculating upon the upcoming movie but for one night, the entire community reveled in nostalgia and Dragon Ball Super trended in the top 3 spots on Twitter into the wee hours of the morning. Check out some of the top reactions below.







#DragonBallSuper is the #2 trending topic worldwide on Twitter right now!! pic.twitter.com/d7kOHlGlcw — Anime NYC (@animenyc) March 25, 2018

Sitting here waiting on the new @ToeiAnimation dragon ball super episode!! pic.twitter.com/euflt2f3ye — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) March 25, 2018

Dragon ball super ep 131 😢 — Big Daddy Kanè (@DrKaneOfficial) March 25, 2018

Sure I can understand all the criticism this show received during its run. But for me it was a fun and exciting ride. Like a celebration of our childhood with characters that are beloved by millions all over.#db_super — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 25, 2018

Dragon ball super is done now what to watch 🤔🤔 — Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) March 25, 2018

Lmao This evil Fool 😂🤣 Frieza is a goat.Dragon ball super finale was everything even tho we already knew the outcome.Vegeta can’t tech ultra instinct cuz he is too jealous of Goku 🤦‍♀️🤔 pic.twitter.com/0uo00ioJx6 — Dencia (@IamDencia) March 25, 2018