DRAGON BALL SUPER Trended For Hours Last Night On Twitter
For once, the Crunchyroll servers actually held up during a new episode of Dragon Ball Super. As the series draws to a close (for now), here are some of the top reactions from the Twittersphere.
And just like that, it's over.
Dragon Ball Super, the first new Dragon Ball anime in nearly 20 years, returned to TV airwaves back in July 2015 following Dragon Ball GT's conclusion in 1997.
After 131 episodes, the TV series has *concluded. However, the story of Dragon Ball Super will continue on in an upcoming movie that's set for release in Japan on December 14. Toei Animation has confirmed that the movie will be released in other territories and that they're aiming to have the movie open on the same day as Japan in these other countries, however, they've yet to final out a deal for such an occurrence.
Indeed, attention in the DBZ fandom will likely turn to speculating upon the upcoming movie but for one night, the entire community reveled in nostalgia and Dragon Ball Super trended in the top 3 spots on Twitter into the wee hours of the morning. Check out some of the top reactions below.
