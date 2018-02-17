DRAGON BALL SUPER: V-Jump Magazine Releases Key Art Of Goku In "Mastered Ultra-Instinct" Form SPOILERS

The silver/gray ki aura that's surrounded Goku when he inadvertently slips into Ultra Instinct form will look very different/familiar when he finally masters the transformation.

Here's the Ultra Instinct Goku design by Akira Toriyama with anime version below. pic.twitter.com/A3UhTgkflL — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 17, 2018

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 127)

*series ends at episode 131

Dragon Ball Super billed Ultra Instinct as a transformation that slightly tweaks your appearance but provides an exponential increase in power. It was a transformation that anyone could theoretically obtain but difficult to master, even for Gods of Destruction like Beerus. Well, scans from the latest issue of V-Jump magazine have provided the first look at Goku's Mastered Ultra Instinct form and it looks decidedly like a Super Saiyan transformation, just with silver/gray hair.In the image below, there are designs for both the anime's take on Mastered Ultra Instinct and Akira Toriyama's design.Obviously, Goku will achieve this form in his final bout with Jiren during the final Tournament of Power battle. Will it be enough to defeat the powerful Pride Trooper? In this form, has Goku surpassed Beerus? It's a shame that the anime is ending in March and we likely won't have any definitive answers. Then again , a new Bulma actress was just hired by Toei to replace the recently deceased Hiromi Tsuru. There's obviously going to be more Dragon Ball in the future, the question is "when" not "if."