DRAGON BALL SUPER - Whis Has a Plan for Goku and Vegeta, and We Might Know What

Whis is training Vegeta and Goku for a reason, and the Dragon Ball Super fans got together in a bid to figure out what it could be.

Ever since Whis chose to train both Vegeta and Goku in Dragon Ball Super, fans have been wondering what this angel has in plans for the two heroes. We know that he’s not training them just for the sake of getting stronger, so what’s the big idea.

You see, at first many of us thought Whis was training Goku and Vegeta to eventually pick up the mantle as God of Destruction, but clearly, this is not the case, or no longer the case.

Whis has made sure that he plants the seeds for Goku and Vegeta to achieve Ultra Instinct, and while only Goku has mastered this form, one has to believe that Vegeta is not far away.

You see, both Saiyans are using the divine power provided to them by Whis to become stronger, and we doubt the angel is doing this simply from the goodness of his heart. According to recent theories, Whis might be preparing both fighters to go up against a terrible threat in the near future.

If we look at the enemies we’ve come across ever since Dragon Ball Super came on the scene, it’s pretty clear to see where the writers are going next. They started with Beerus, the God of Destruction, then Zamasu, a Kai.

It simply means the next villain will likely be an angel or a Grand Priests because, at this point in time, Goku and Vegeta are too powerful to face off against regular foes.

Yes, the Broly movie is right around the corner, but as we know, Broly is no regular Saiyan. Then again, the impressive power of Broly could be the reason for an angel or a Grand Priest to decide that things are getting out of hand.

They might have it in their minds that the Saiyan race is too powerful, and as such, must be erased from all universes. Furthermore, it’s safe to say that to make such a huge power move, Zeno must be killed or imprisoned. We’d like to believe only a Grand Priest would have the knowledge on how to get Zeno out of the picture.

What are your thoughts?