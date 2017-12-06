DRAGON BALL SUPER'S Master Roshi Comes Under Fire From Japan's Broadcasting Ethics Organization
Episode 89 of Dragon Ball Super saw Goku continue his recruiting efforts for Universe 7's 10-man team for the Tournament of Power. Up next on hist list, were Tien ans Master Roshi, who were both at Tien's new martial arts dojo. It just so happens that Tien was under attack from a former Crane School student who wanted revenge for Tien leaving. However, it turns out the man to take down the femme fatale was Mater Roshi and his "unorthodox" approach to defeating young, beautiful women.
The Broadcasting Ethics and Program Improvement Organization of Japan condemns Master Roshi's actions in a recent ep of Dragon Ball Super .
However, Roshi's special techniques appears to have drawn the ire of the Japanese Broadcasting Ethics and Program Improvement Organization (BPO). They write, "In an animation program, there are scenes of an older man touching young girls' bodies and peeping at their underwear against their will. These scenes are almost irrelevant to the story. I love watching this show with my child every weekend, but it's also inappropriate for children to see this in an anime."
This description could be no one other than Master Roshi. Though the BPO regularly cites anime for inappropriateness, it's very rare that any corrective action is taken.
UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]