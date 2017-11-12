EDITORIAL: Dragon Ball Super Is A Popular But Disappointing Series: Here's Why

Fans of the classic Dragon Ball Z series will likely have tuned into the new show, Dragon Ball Super. However, compared to the classics, this series is lacking in quality.

Dragon Ball Super is one of the hottest anime on air today, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good one. From my point of view, the show’s popularity is primarily due to its name and influence, because for most of the time, it’s a lackluster experience.

Ever since I’ve learned of the series return, my excitement increased very quickly. However, it didn’t take very long for a return to normalcy because there are so many problems with the show, and the folks behind it are not interested in fixing them.

Son Goku’s voice

My biggest gripe with Dragon Ball Super is the voice of Son Goku. Toriyama’s decision to allow Masako Nozawa to continue her run with the character in Dragon Ball Super is quite disappointing.

The high-pitched voice doesn’t fit Son Goku despite Toriyama’s claim that this is how the character should sound.

Son Goku isn’t that smart

Now, some folks will go on to say that Goku’s idiocy in the show is all about comedy, but I’m not in full agreement with that sentiment. The most ridiculous aspect of the character is when it was revealed that he doesn’t know what a “kiss” is.

The writers have painted a character that is simply boneheaded and only wants to fight. There’s no depth to Goku, which then brings us to another matter.

Vegeta doesn’t get the attention he deserves

Yes, the character has seen a lot more focus being placed on him since the beginning of Super, and that’s a step in the right direction. However, the series is still very much about Goku, and that’s one of the reasons for its mediocrity.

Let’s face it; Vegeta is more of an interesting person when compared to Goku. He’s not all about fighting and leaving his family behind, he has a lot of depth, and as such, should have his own mini-series.

Until the day comes that Toriyama allows Vegeta to overcome the main villain in an arc, then he’ll always be seen as the best character of Dragon Ball Super who never got a chance to prove his worth completely.

Weak storyline

The fighting and the iconic characters are probably the main reason anyone would want to keep watching Dragon Ball Super. When the show was focusing on Zematsu, there was so much for the writers to do, but they squandered it.

As for the tournament of power arc, well, it’s the same thing every week. Fight, get stronger, fight again.

Going forward, there’s not much to expect from Super. If you’re a fan, you will either love it completely or have a constant love-hate relationship with it. If you’re a newcomer, I wouldn’t recommend watching this show.