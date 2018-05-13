Even DRAGON BALL SUPER Is Getting In On The AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Memes
What did Thanos take away from you with just the snap of his fingers? According to Toei Animation, Vegeta is going to have bone to pick with the Mad Titan.
Toei Animation is getting exactly the reaction it was aiming for with their Tweet that imagines what Thanos took away from Vegeta when he finally assembled all of the Infinity Stones.
Super Saiyan Blue Evolution Vegeta might make short work of Thanos, Infinity Stones or no Infinity Stones. As shown in the Tournament of Power, the ultra form of Super Saiyan Blue was able to resist a hakai (destroy) attack from a God of Destruction so we're guessing an infinity gem or two won't be any trouble.
That Tweet appeared to hit Bandai Namco and Funimationright in the feels.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]