Excited For The DRAGON BALL SUPER Universe Survival Arc? Check Out These Spoilers For Ep 79

This past Saturday saw Dragon Ball Super ep 78 released, featuring an exhibition match for the (future) Omni-King before the start of the real Tournament of Power cross-dimensional martial arts tournament.

Crunchyroll has the simulcast of Dragon Ball Super ep this past Saturday night, revealing that an exhibition match between Universe 7 (Goku's universe) and Universe 9. Fighting for Universe 7 are Goku, Gohan and Majin Buu against Bergamo, Lavenda, & Basil, the wolf-warriors of Universe 9.

How will the first battle between Buu and Basil turn out? Check out the spoilers below, courtesy of YouTube Dragon Ball expert Geekdom 101.





UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18,  Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77-?
