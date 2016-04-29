Female Broly Confirmed For DRAGON BALL SUPER's Universe Survival Arc
It seems those rumors concerning Broly that first surfaced back in December weren't too far off. Not only do we get an alternate/tribute female version of Broly, we also get the very first female Super Saiyan in the Dragon Ball series.
Following the the Future Trunks Arc, the next big Dragon Ball Super saga will be an extradimensional tournament where fighters from alternate realities will battle before the majesty of the Omni King.
Watch the video below as YouTube expert Geekdom101 breaks down the preview for Dragon Ball Super episode 76 and the new preview that was included for the Universe Survival arc. Lots of new Gods of Destructions, Kais and Angels are on display from the alternate dimensions as well.
The Universe Survival arc kicks off with episode 77.
UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Univer 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77-?
