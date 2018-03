Four New DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 130 Stills Released Online

The official Dragon Ball Super Twitter account has released 4 new images from tonight's all-new episode which continues the final fight between Jiren and Goku.Though a number of spoilers have leaked for episode 130 and 131, that still hasn't stopped the Dragon Ball fandom from speculating on exactly how things will play out. Will Super's ending sync up with the final episode of Dragon Ball Z, which skipped forward 10 years after Evil Buu's defeat? Will the series setup what's to come in Dragon Ball Movie 20? There's still lots of uncertainty.Hopefully, CrunchixFuni have increased their server space as the demand for tonight's new episode will likely create a demand like never before.