Four New DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 130 Stills Released Online
The official Dragon Ball Super Twitter account has released 4 new images from tonight's all-new episode which continues the final fight between Jiren and Goku.
The penultimate episode of Dragon Ball Super airs tonight on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The official DB Super Twitter account has provided a new tease for what the ep contains.
Though a number of spoilers have leaked for episode 130 and 131, that still hasn't stopped the Dragon Ball fandom from speculating on exactly how things will play out. Will Super's ending sync up with the final episode of Dragon Ball Z, which skipped forward 10 years after Evil Buu's defeat? Will the series setup what's to come in Dragon Ball Movie 20? There's still lots of uncertainty.
Hopefully, CrunchixFuni have increased their server space as the demand for tonight's new episode will likely create a demand like never before.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]