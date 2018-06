Funimation Reveals That DRAGON BALL SUPER Dub Reruns Will Begin Airing Weeknights On Cartoon Network

As Vegeta voice actor Christopher Sabat says in the below Tweet, there's no more excuses for getting caught up on Dragon Ball Super. While subtitled episodes are available for viewing on Crunchyroll, the English dub is preparing to enter the final arc of Super this Saturday.Cartoon Network is making it easy for Dragon Ball dub fans to get caught up as they'll begin airing reruns of Super, starting at episode 01 on July 02.Specifically, Dragon Ball Super will be taking over King of the Hill's timeslot at 8pm est/ 7pm pst.