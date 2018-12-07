Funimation Sets DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Film For January 2019 U.S. Release
Dragon Ball Super: Battle of Gods took approximately a year-and-a-half to be released in U.S. theaters after it premiered in Japan.
The time between Dragon Ball Super film's Japanese release and subsequent limited theatrical runs in North America are getting shorter and shorter.
Dragon Ball Super: Revenge of F needed 4 months after the Japanese release to prepare for release in North America.
The third DB Super film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters on December 14, 2018 and will hit U.S. theaters in January 2019. That's right, the time needed between the Japan release and U.S. release is down to one month. Before long, the films might actually be released on the same day.
Funimation confirmed their plans earlier today, via Press Release. Exact theatrical dates for DB Super: Broly's U.S. theatrical run will be announced at a later date.
Dragon Ball Super will have a special panel at SDCC next week, so additional details could be revealed fairly soon.
In addition, the press release also announced that Funimation had signed on to become one of the sponsors for the Dragon Ball 2018 North American Tour.
